More and more we learn about this man, reportedly a Catholic priest, named Thomas Rosica.

The more the Pimpernel finds out about him, the more he has determined that not only is this man a bully and a liar, (as far as I can tell, he did plan to sue a blogger and then said he had no intention to do so) and a narcissist, but he is clearly also a man of little faith and little fear of God.