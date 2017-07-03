On July 10, 2017, the Archdiocese of Chicago will launch “a revitalized Theology on Tap for Summer 2017.” According to an announcement from St. Clement Parish in Chicago:

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich will be hosting the evening, which will feature Father Tom Roscia [sic], media attaché of the Holy See, organizer of World Youth Day, and CEO of Salt and Light TV; and Michael O’Loughlin, author of Tweetable Pope and National Correspondent for America Magazine, as they lead an interactive discussion on what young people have in common with Pope Francis (hint: it’s more than you think!)

Michael O’Loughlin is a Catholic journalist who reports primarily on issues concerning homosexuality and the LGBT community; he has written extensively for “America,” “The Huffington Post,” and the gay periodical “The Advocate.” In 2015, he published his book “The Tweetable Pope: A Spiritual Revolution in 140 Characters.” During a private Papal audience, O’Loughlin, with Rosica, presented a copy of the book to Pope Francis. O’Loughlin has also supports the LGBT outreach of James Martin, S.J.

