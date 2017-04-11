It seems that the Maltese Fiasco lead by Don Scicluna continues. After revealing himself to be a dissenter and heretic the tables have now been turned on the media that published his errors.

There was a time when a bishop such as this would have been called to Rome and the Pope, or Prefect on his orders, would have used the words of St. Peter himself quoting the Psalms in Acts 1:20.

For it is written in the book of Psalms: Let their habitation become desolate, and let there be none to dwell therein. And his bishopric let another take.

May the good Lord grant us a holy Pope who will one day act as Peter.