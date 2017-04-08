The Sixth Commandment of God is, “Thou Shalt Not Commit Adultery.” The Church has always taken this command to mean that the proper place of sexual relations is within matrimony and from this Her doctrine has flowed.

Therefore, anything conflicting with this true understanding of the command of the very God Himself from the Burning Bush is an equivalent sin to adultery. Masturbation, fornication, pornography and other unnatural sexual practices are included in this. There is no commandment, “Thou Shalt Not Commit Sodomy.” Sodomy, be it between two men or even a man and a woman or what two women do to each other is unnatural. It is against nature and it is against God. It is clear that the command which upholds what is true also does not hide what is false.



Some activists, sadly many priests and prelates today commission paintings or write books that attempt to normalise the act of sodomy and sexual relations between the same sex. Some will even say, “nowhere did Jesus speak against homosexuality.” Well, then who was that speaking from the Burning Bush? He told us that he was the great “I AM.” Throughout the words of Jesus, the WORD, we know that he spoke of Himself as “I AM,” be it the “True Vine,” the “Bread of Life,” the “Good Shepherd,” the “Light of the World,” and most specifically, when he answered the Jews in the discourse of last Sundays Gospel, “Before Abraham was, I AM.” He did it again when before the Sanhedrin he answered Caiaphas’ question, “Are you the son of God,” when he responded, “I AM.”

And they killed him for it.

The causes of homosexual behaviour are varied. For men engaged in deep-seated homosexual behaviour and women engaged in lesbian behaviour and transgenderism , it is often a malformed relationship with a father. The 18 year old girl who now “identifies” as a boy, is seeking to be one of the boys that her ignoring father locked in the basement with video games is playing with. “Maybe if I am a boy he will give me attention.” The boy who is abused or ignored by his absent father, often due to feminist women, is seeking a man who will love him. In other cases, young men are “groomed” and convinced that they “must be gay,” because they are artistic or interested in something other than football or hockey. They are abused and raped and then believe, “well, I must be gay.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church is clear, homosexual inclination is “objectively disordered,” and the acting out is “intrinsically disordered,” The inclination and the behaviour are disordered, not the person. The Catechism also teaches that they are to be treated with “respect” as any other person should be.

At both synods leading up to Amoris Laetitia, there was a push to soften and change the language of the Truth. It is an attempt to change doctrine by changing pastoral practice through new supposed pastoral insights and contexts.

When people in clerical clothing tell you or write books or preach to you something that conflicts with what the great I AM told you, know from where it comes. It doesn’t matter what colour of cassock they wear or how many letters they have after their names, they are liars and deceivers.

One must understand that the Holy Catholic Church has been infiltrated by evil men who are lead by Satan who desires It’s destruction. The Church has been infiltrated by Freemasons, atheists, communists and homosexuals. They are now at the height of power.

Our Lord Jesus Christ was not a liar. That is not the case for many of those who profess to be followers. Those who have twisted the Truth and traded in for a lie will be held accountable to God for what they have done.

Your job is to remain faithful to Our Lord during these times and to teach the truth without fear no matter how you are threatened.